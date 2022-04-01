Delhi: Nepal PM meets EAM Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in Delhi on Friday.

The Nepalese PM arrived in India today for a three-day visit to the country, accompanied by senior officials and his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba. Nepal's Prime Minister is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Nepal PM met Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in a courtesy meeting.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today. India and Nepal are not just neighbours but are very close to each other even from religious, cultural, linguistic and historic viewpoints," Nadda said in a tweet.

PM Deuba is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Nepal PM will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In a press statement, the MEA said India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

The last Head of State/Head of Government-level visit from Nepal was in May 2019, when then PM K P Oli visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Before that PM Modi had visited Nepal in August 2018 for the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu, which was preceded by a State Visit to Nepal in May 2018.

PM Modi had extended a congratulatory message to Sher Bahadur Deuba soon after he won the Vote of Confidence in Nepal's Parliament. This was followed by a congratulatory telephonic conversation on 19 July 2021. The most recent meeting between PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba took place on November 2, 2021, on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow.

Sher Bahadur Deuba is a veteran politician of the Nepali Congress with a political career spanning over seven decades. This is Deuba's fifth tenure as PM. His first term was from September 1995 to March 1997.

He has visited India several times, both when in and out of power. This will be his fifth visit to India as PM, with the last visit being in August 2018. The previous three visits took place in 2004, 2002 and 1996. (ANI)