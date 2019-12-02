Delhi: Swedish Royal Couple visits Jama Majid

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath on Monday visited the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

The Royal couple is on a five-day visit to India. Since their arrival in the national capital today, they held meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the visit to New Delhi, the two are slated to take part in a programme on 'Tackling emissions and air pollution' at India Habitat Centre on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the dignitaries will emplane for Mumbai and meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and will emplane for Dehradun the next day to visit Ram Jhula Bridge and Bathing Ghat in Uttarakhand.

Moreover, they will inaugurate the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar the same day. Concluding their visit, the couple will emplane for New Delhi on Friday and thereafter will leave for Stockholm. (ANI)

