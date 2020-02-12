Delighted Trump visiting India, will accord 'memorable' welcome, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is extremely delighted that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting India and assured that the country will accord a "memorable" welcome to the esteemed guests.
"Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Modi's remarks come hours after Trump said he is looking forward to his maiden visit to India. He added that five to seven million people are expected to welcome him in Ahmedabad during his visit.
"I am (going to India). He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. He thinks we will have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium)," Trump told reporters at White House on Tuesday.
PM Modi further said India and US are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. "India and the USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. The robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," his tweet read.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. Trump is slated to pay a two-day visit to India from February 24.
During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.
The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House on Monday, which, in its statement, said that the US President and Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people". (ANI)
Delighted Trump visiting India, will accord 'memorable' welcome, says PM Modi
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:03 IST
