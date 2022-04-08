'Democracy is the best revenge': Pak Opposition hails court verdict against Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Opposition leaders celebrated the decision announced by the country's apex court to nullify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's decision to dissolve the National Assembly, a decision that is being regarded as a huge setback for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan's apex court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote and reinstated the National Assembly, as well as declaring that the cabinet stand was restored.

The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held at 10:30 AM on April 9 and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

"...the prime minister (Imran Khan) did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly [...] all the decisions made till date have been nullified," the top court's ruling said.

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the top court's decision was in line with the expectations of the masses.

"The Constitution has been saved and Pakistan has been saved through this decision [...] the court has upheld its independence and respect," Sharif told media persons.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the court verdict is the victory of the opposition but the victory of Pakistan.



"...This is the victory of the constitution and democracy. Because of this victory, we will move towards the restoration of democracy, restoration of media freedom and empowerment of the people," Bilawal told media person. Separately, the PPP chairman tweeted: "Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad."

Talking to media persons in London, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also hailed Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly "unconstitutional".

"I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country," said Nawaz Sharif.

Shortly after the Pakistan Supreme Court restored the National Assembly, Imran Khan called a cabinet meeting on Friday and announced plans to address the nation today.

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliament party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," Imran Khan tweeted.

In another significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it is impossible to hold a general election in three months as scheduled due to the ongoing delimitation of electoral districts, and proposed that they be held in October.

Last Sunday, Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament at the request of Imran Khan. He made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.

The decision on the no-confidence vote was challenged by opposition parties in court. (ANI)

