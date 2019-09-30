Demonstrators set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (ANI): Several parts of Hong Kong' commercial streets were set ablaze by the protesters here on Sunday as the pro-democracy protests turned violent in the city.

During the violence, an officer in civil dress fired a live-round warning shot skywards to disperse the protestors who were near him and his colleagues, reported South China Morning Post.

Moreover, as many as 100 people were arrested and over 25 were taken to hospital with injuries.

Notably, this came ahead of the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule on October 1 in China.

Demonstrators have also called for a general strike o Monday and vowed to go out in full force on Tuesday to disrupt National Day celebrations.

The protesters spotted the occasion as a chance to broadcast their resentment of Beijing's growing influence over their life and politics in the semi-autonomous region.

The movement has muddled Hong Kong for 17 weekends, often boiling over into clashes between the police and protesters.

In addition, Home Affairs Department officials had earlier announced that Hong Kong is set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potentially chaotic disruptions by anti-government protesters in the city.

The protests were ignited by a now-aborted plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. (ANI)

