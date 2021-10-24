Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan's capital as Islamabad recorded fresh 146 cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while one man died, reported local media.

The health department report on the virus said that the fresh cases on Sunday took the infection tally of the federal capital to 2,867 since the outbreak of its virality this season, according to ARY News.

The report stressed that so far 11 people have been killed due to Dengue.



Among the new cases reported on Sunday, at least 48 come from the rural region of Islamabad while 98 of them were reported in the urban areas, reported ARY News.

The provincial dengue cases in Punjab raised alarms on Saturday as it witnessed 546 new infections of dengue in the preceding 24-hour period.

Imran Sikandar Baloch, provincial health secretary, has said that 361 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore. (ANI)

