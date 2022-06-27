Dengue fever infections in Laos rise to 4,087

Vientiane [Laos], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): An additional 161 dengue fever cases were reported across Laos in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 4,087, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

The Lao capital Vientiane logged the highest number of infections with 2,145, according to the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

A total of 572 cases were reported in Saravan province, 324 cases in Attapeu, and 220 cases in Sekong province.



Laos recorded four deaths from dengue fever, including two in the Lao capital Vientiane and two in Saravan province.

The Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years. (ANI/Xinhua)

