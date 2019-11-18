Dengue outbreak in Pakistan, over 49,000 cases registered

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Over 49,000 people have been tested positive for dengue in Pakistan, setting a new record of the infection in the country.

The surge in the number of cases is reported manifold in the last 15 days. Moreover, fatalities by the infection have reached 79, Dawn reported.

Expressing no concern, the authorities have said that surge is due to improved mechanism to record the number of cases. The spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Sajid Shah, said: "This year an unprecedented number of dengue cases has been reported across the globe. Besides, the mechanism of recording the cases has improved across the country."

Out of 49,587 cases, 13,173 cases were reported from Islamabad, 13,251 from Sindh, 9,855 from Punjab, 7,776 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3,217 cases from Balochistan. Besides, 1,690 cases were reported from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir while 625 cases were placed in the 'other' category

Also known as 'dandy fever', dengue is one of the world's leading mosquito-borne illnesses taking scores of lives globally every year. (ANI)

