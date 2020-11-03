Deny space to terror groups to carry out inhumane acts, says Khalilzad after Kabul University attack

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday condemned the Kabul University attack and advised the people of Afghanistan to deny space to ISIS and any other terrorist groups to carry out these inhumane acts.

"The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, he said.

"Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism," Khalilzad tweeted.

Terming the act horrendous, "The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," Zalmay tweeted.



He also warned the Afghan government and Taliban to not use this incident to score points against each other and to unite against the common enemy (ISIS).

Zalmay tweeted, "This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here".

"The terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror, and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war", Zalmay tweeted.

The attack resulted in the death of 19 people and 22 wounded in Kabul University.

Following the attack, the Afghan government announced Tuesday as a day of mourning over the Kabul University attack. (ANI)

