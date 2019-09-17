Deprived of citizenship, 2.6 million Pak don't have social, political rights

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 2.6 million women living in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not possess a National Identity Card (NIC), rendering them ineligible to vote and restricting their ability to play a role in the political, social and economic progress of the country.

According to the data compiled by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA), of the estimated 2.6 million disenfranchised women, 100,000 are from Swabi, while 70,000 live in Abbottabad and 90,000 in Bajaur.

"2.6 million women in #KhyberPakhtunkhwa don't own #CNIC. Their ability to play a role in political, social & economic progress is restricted and they are unable to take advantage of public social safety, education & health services," a tweet by TDEA read.

An identity card allows citizens in Pakistan to vote, seek membership of political parties, gain access to government welfare schemes and services including hospitals, education, and banks, a report by Geo News cited.

Not having an identity card deprives these women of participating in public life and becoming full citizens of the country. (ANI)

