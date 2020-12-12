Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia appointed as envoy to Algeria: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia, presently Deputy High Commissioner in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, has been appointed as the next India Ambassador to Algeria, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.



Ahluwalia, a 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is expected take up the assignment shortly.

In an official statement, the MEA said: "Gaurav Ahluwalia (IFS: 2005), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria."

