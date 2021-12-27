Deputy Minister of Economy blames former Ghani govt of corruption in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): Abdul Latif Nazari, newly appointed deputy minister of the economy, has accused the country's former President Ashraf Ghani of corruption, local media reported.

Nazari said the existence of corruption in most departments of the former government brought Afghanistan's economy close to the edge of collapse, Tolo News reported.

During the ceremony held at the Ministry of Economy, Nazari said blamed the former leadership of the administration involved with the economy, saying corruption existed widely at most of the departments during the former government.



The ceremony was held to introduce Abdul Latif Nazari. "Most of the problems are inherited from the previous government, if we judge fairly, billions of dollars were misused due to corruption," Tolo quoted Nazari saying.

Islamic Emirate officials said the appointment of Nazari is a step toward forming an inclusive government, which is demanded by the international community.

Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Haneef the ministry needs professional figures and people who are not corrupted. " The ministry of economy is place where it needs for professional and technical persons. We try to recruit professional faces here," said Qari Din Mohammad Haneef.

The Taliban on Saturday appointed Abdul Latif Nazari as Deputy Minister of Economy. Nazari is a Ph.D. holder and has been a university lecturer in Kabul. (ANI)

