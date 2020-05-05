Desecration of bodies of slain political activists against International laws, says Free Balochistan Movement

Quetta [Pakistan], May 5 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) in a statement to media said that last week in Parom area of Panjgur district in Balochistan, Pakistani forces killed four pro-freedom Baloch activists and tied one of the dead bodies to the back of a vehicle and dragged it mercilessly.

"It is a blatant violation of the principles of international laws of war and the teachings of all religions and the values of civilized societies," said FBM.

Free Balochistan Movement is a political party with the primary aim of struggle against Pakistani colonialism.

The FBM in its statement said that "If a stone-pelter in Kashmir is arrested by Indian forces, Pakistan's media, civil society, and the entire state machinery, the so-called vanguard of religion, the DG ISPR, and from Army Chief to Prime Minister and the entire Cabinet, will be engaged in day and night propaganda against India, but the desecration of the dead bodies of the people of Occupied Balochistan and serious human rights violations do not wake the conscience of Pakistani civil society, media, and all other institutions".

The FBM further said that the scope of Pakistani state terrorism is not only limited to Balochistan but now large-scale vicious plots are being hatched against the Baloch leadership and freedom-loving peaceful exiled political activists in foreign countries as well.

There are reports that the ISI has compiled a hit-list of about 200 dissidents living abroad, which is more likely to include the Baloch and Pashtun liberal political activists.

The recent recovery of the dead body of Sajid Hussain, a Baloch journalist who went missing from Sweden, could be the harbinger of this process.

The Free Balochistan Movement has appealed to the Swedish government to conduct an effective and independent investigation into the incident of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain's murder who disappeared and died under mysterious circumstances in Uppsala.

"The Swedish police should uncover the real motives behind his sudden disappearance and subsequent murder to the satisfaction of Baloch nation why he was brutally murdered. FBM further urges the Swedish authority to share its findings with the international community about the real culprits and expose the intentions of the characters involved in this gruesome murder," the statement said.

Ghamshaad Baloch, head of the FBM information department said that the recent assassination of Arif Wazir, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), illustrates that our Pashtun brothers are also no longer safe from the oppression and wrath of the Pakistani army. The terrorist state of Punjabi Pakistan is directly involved in the frequent attacks on PTM political activists.

It is on the record that Major General Asif Ghafoor, the former Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had warned in a press conference that PTM has crossed the red line for which they will have to face serious consequences.

Free Balochistan Movement said, "On the one hand, welfare states around the world are working for the welfare of humanity to protect the world from the global epidemic of coronavirus; while on the other, the occupying Pakistani army is selectively martyring Pashtun and Baloch youth in occupied Balochistan and Pashtunistan."

The Free Balochistan Movement extended its condolences to the neighbouring Pashtun nation on the murder of Arif Wazir who was killed by unbridled Pakistani state agencies and said that it shares the grief of Pashtuns on behalf of the Baloch nation.

According to the FBM statement, the only lasting solution to the slavery of Punjab is national liberation. The Punjabi state of Pakistan has decided to kill us for demanding our basic rights, why should we not choose national liberation instead of being killed by the oppressive state of Punjabi Pakistan?

FBM said that the Baloch national leadership chose the path of independence seven decades ago and in fulfilling this great goal, the Baloch nation has sacrificed thousands of its precious lives for their national sovereignty.

"The Baloch and Pashtun nations will be able to live in their homeland with dignity, peace, and prosperity only if they enable themselves to get rid of the unnatural state of Pakistan once and for all and form the independent states of Balochistan and Pashtunistan; only then it'll be possible for us to live happily as honourable nations in the region," the FBM statement added. (ANI)

