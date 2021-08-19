Desperate Afghan women throw babies over razor wire at Kabul airport compound

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (ANI): Kabul airport has become a picture of chaos and desperation after the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban.

As per the reports of Sky News, in a heartbreaking incident, desperate Afghan women were seen throwing their babies over the razor wire of the Kabul airport compound.

A senior British officer told Stuart Ramsay from Sky News that they can hear the sound of shouting, the noise of desperation as thousands of people are flooding towards Kabul airport that will, for some, be the gateway to freedom - and for many others, the end of a dream of escaping the Taliban.

"It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking British soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire," he told Ramsay.

"I'm worried for my men, I'm counselling some, everyone cried last night," added the officer.

The report of Sky News narrated that day and night families - often with children - have risked their lives, ducking past gunfire at the gates of the civilian side of the airport; passing aggressive Taliban, who occasionally beat and harass them.

On either side of a narrow road, inside the walls of the compound at Kabul airport, exhausted British soldiers lie in the shade waiting for their turn to head back outside into the chaos once again.



As every day passes, the relief operation gets more and more urgent and desperate, as the British military tries to move thousands of people out of Afghanistan in just days.

It's a humanitarian mission in what feels like a war zone, the Taliban are just one metre away from the British soldiers, reported Sky News.

Up the road, the Taliban are controlling the crowds of people trying to reach the British position near Kabul airport.

Sometimes they fire into the air, making people stop. They are a menacing presence, reported Ramsay.

The Taliban took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

