Desperate China now threatens to sue think tanks and researchers

Beijing [China], July 11: After several reports of the Chinese government torturing its ethnic minority community surfaced, the authorities are now considering to sue the researchers and think tanks who are behind these revelations.

The Global Times has reported that German researcher Adrian Zenz and a think tank -- Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- will be sued for spreading "disinformation about China."

Recently, Zenz had revealed in his research that the sudden decline in the birth rate among the ethnic minority communities in Xinjiang might be an indication of the fact that the targeted birth prevention strategy is being conducted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the coercive family planning against Uyghurs and said that continuous repression of minorities in Xinjiang reflects that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no respect for human life and basic human rights.

"The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today," he tweeted.

"German researcher Adrian Zenz's shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of the CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity," he said while adding "We call on the CCP to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses." (ANI)

