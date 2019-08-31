Desperate Imran Khan dials up Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for support on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called up Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a desperate attempt to seek support on Kashmir issue, days after the UAE honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian award.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Office said in a statement that Khan telephoned Al Nahyan to discuss the developments in Kashmir, reported Dawn.

Pakistan is shocked by India's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and found itself completely isolated on the matter.

The country has been snubbed on all fronts, noticeably, by the SAARC countries, most of which have made it clear that the Kashmir issue is India's internal matter.

Recently, Modi, who was a visit to UAE, was honoured by the highest civilian award-- 'Order of Zayed'-- despite protest by Pakistan.

Islamabad opposed the UAE action and its Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani opted out of his pre-scheduled visit to the UAE in a protest.

Moreover, UAE became the first OIC member state to defend India over its step in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is an internal matter of New Delhi and is aimed at "reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency". (ANI)

