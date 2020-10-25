Despite ban on his speeches, Nawaz Sharif's voice echoes in Pakistan: Maryam

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that despite a ban on supremo Nawaz Sharif's speeches in Pakistan, his voice is echoing throughout the country.

"The reality is that despite silencing him, Nawaz Sharif's is the sole voice that is echoing in Pakistan. He is the only political personality, who despite not being in this country, being ill and in London, is shining on the land and sky of the country," she told reporters as quoted by Dawn.

"There is only one face that the public can see, in which they are trying to find the solution for their problems and considering their messiah after Allah," she added.

The party vice president also paid tribute to the people for "breaking the chain" of fear and called the speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Gujranwala -- where the first anti-government rally took place -- as "an eye-opener".

"This is the first time that the public has not only broken the chains and named those who have kept the nation in fear for 72 years but also called for their accountability," she said while paying tribute to the people... His eye-opener speech was the one in Gujranwala. In that speech, he said a few things towards the end which some people should really fear," Maryam said.



Maryam slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan who she said had "completely disappeared from Pakistani politics and government activities", citing it as an example of a "state above the state". She also alleged that Khan did not know what happened in the "Karachi incident" and who did it.

She added, "The respected people of Sindh, who are represented by the Sindh Police, not only exposed the state above the state and an attack on the province but also defeated them. [The police officials] submitted their applications for leave and said we cannot work under these conditions."

This comes after a recently held anti-government rally in Karachi where political parties under the banner of joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room. Safdar has now been released on bail.

Almost all police officers in Sindh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. (ANI)

