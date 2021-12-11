Despite diplomatic split, Taiwan schools continue to help Nicaraguan students' studies

Taipei [Taiwan] December 11 (ANI): Taiwanese Universities have stated that they are considering to provide the necessary support and assistance to Nicaraguan students to remain in school here, in the wake of Central American country's decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China, reported local media.

Multiple universities nationwide including National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), National Chengchi University (NCCU), and others have stated to help with issues like funding and part-time jobs for Nicaraguan students who are studying in Taiwan, reported Focus Taiwan.



Taiwan has currently 91 Nicaraguan students of which 53 of whom are on the Taipei government's scholarships granted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA and Taiwan International Corporation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) have withdrawn all scholarships for students from the countries that have broken ties with Taiwan. But on Saturday MOFA said that it has yet to decide on whether suspend the scholarships for Nicaraguan students, according to Focus Taiwan.

It came after Nicaragua's announcement that it was switching diplomatic recognition to China. Afterwards, Taiwan terminated diplomatic relations with Nicaragua. (ANI)

