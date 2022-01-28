Despite global pressure, China's human rights abuse in Tibet is 'active'

Lhasa [Tibet], January 28 (ANI): Despite global pressure on China to stop its repression of religious minorities, Beijing continues to target Tibetans by demolishing monasteries and Buddha statues, banning Tibetan flags and invoking their land rights.

All this has led advocacy groups and governments to express serious concerns and think of measures to stop the repression of Tibetans and their old culture, according to Tibet Press.

A few weeks ago, a 99-foot statue of Maitreya Buddha at Gaden Namgyal Ling monastery in Tibet's Drago was demolished on frivolous grounds such as lack of fire escape in the building.

Chinese authorities have invaded and tore down 45 prayer wheels and a Tibetan monastic school, and they detained and beat up many people, who have expressed their disapproval and protested in a peaceful manner.



According to Tibet Press, among the detainee were monks and women.

Reports about human rights abuses to reach Tibetans living outside China.

"Chinese authorities have again given unbelievable reasons for the destruction... these aren't valid excuses. The Chinese government is just continuing to Sinicize Tibet's religion by not allowing Tibetans the freedom to practice their own religion and faith." Tibet Press quoted Pema Gyal, a researcher at London-based Tibet Watch as saying.

He added that the real intention of the Beijing government was to "monitor and control the thoughts of local Tibetans" through efforts like forcing them to hoist Chinese flags and to place communist leaders' portraits in their homes. "There are huge concerns regarding how the Chinese government conducts these political education sessions for Tibetan nomads," Gyal said.

Tibet was formerly an independent country that was conquered and absorbed into China by force 70 years ago. (ANI)

