Despite Oli's assurance of no Chinese encroachment, Deuba's committee to look into border issues with Beijing

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 15 (ANI): China --which claims itself all-weather ally of Kathmandu -- has encroached upon Nepali land in the Humla district since last year and it has forced the current Himalayan nation's government to form a committee to address border issues with Beijing, a media report said.

However, the former Nepal government led by KP Sharma Oli had brushed off the encroachment reports saying that Kathmandu and Beijing do not have any boundary dispute, International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS) said.

Recently, the Nepal government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has formed a five-member team to probe the boundary dispute with China. The committee will study the problems related to the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa of Namkha rural municipality in Humla district



The local people have been crying foul and demanding a probe into the encroachment.

Reports have alleged that Beijing has secretly built structures in the Humla district, and has also stopped the Nepalese people from entering the area.

The issue emerged in August 2020, when a local village council president Vishnu Bahadur Lama went on a visit to this territory. He observed newly-constructed buildings by the Chinese PLA, nearly 2 km inside Nepal's territory.

After the matter came into the limelight, Humla's Assistant Chief District Officer (CDO) Dalbahadur Hamal conducted an investigation. He had confirmed China's encroachment into the territory of Nepal.

A 19-member team comprising local politicians, civil society members, and journalists, led by former minister Jeewan Bahadur Shahi had conducted an 11-day-long field inspection amid conflicting reports of border encroachment. The team observed that China has built physical infrastructure inside Nepali territory, and unilaterally replaced international border pillars numbers 11, 12, and is preventing local Nepalis from entering areas within Nepali territory, according to IFFRAS. (ANI)

