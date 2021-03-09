Despite opposition's concerns about corruption, Imran Khan pushes for Broadsheet panel chief's salary, allowances

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): Despite opposition's resistance, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pushed for the salary, and allowances of Broadsheet inquiry commission chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, reported Dawn.

The opposition has criticised the government's move to appoint Saeed as he had earlier served as deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2000 for a period of one year.

The inquiry commission will not only probe into Broadsheet findings but also investigate the involvement of some holders of high public offices in mega corruption cases which caused irreparable economic damage to the national exchequer.



The Broadsheet LLC was incorporated in the Isle of Man to help Pervez Musharraf's government and the newly established National Accountability Bureau (NAB) track down foreign assets purchased by Pakistanis through ill-gotten wealth.

After NAB terminated the contract in 2003, Broadsheet LLC and another company involved as a third party filed for damages in a United Kingdom court.

The Broadsheet commission has so far recorded statements of four former NAB chairmen, former deputy high commissioner in London, former joint secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice and a few other officers and persons, who were associated with the matter, reported Dawn. (ANI)

