Despite recurring angina, cardiologist not allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif, claims Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of imprisoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday claimed that authorities in Kot Lakhapat jail in Lahore did not allow her father to meet his cardiologist "despite suffering recurring angina or heart ailments."

In a series of tweets, Maryam, who is also the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that her father was only allowed to meet five members of his immediate family under strict surveillance, calling it to be a violation of basic human rights.

"Today only five members (close blood relatives) were allowed to meet MNS (Nawaz Sharif), that too under strict surveillance. This is violation of basic human rights. If this is Jaali hakoomat's response to my conviction and principled stance, I am NOT going to be a passive spectator. Beware," Maryam wrote on Twitter.

"Despite recurring angina, MNS's cardiologist is not being given access to him. Even today he was made to wait outside jail for two hours and sent back without meeting. Shame on Jaali-e-Azam," she added.

Last week, Maryam had claimed that her family was not informed about his third heart attack in Adiala Jail last year.

Maryam showed a discharge certificate which highlighted that the former Prime Minister had suffered a heart attack last July and that the government, along with jail authorities, had been negligent, according to The Express Tribune.

The father-daughter duo was in jail when the incident had occurred last year. She was asked to convince her father to go to the hospital at that time.

Maryam said she was not informed what had happened to her father but was only told that he was kept in the coronary care unit (CCU) for two to three days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no country had approached him to strike any concessional deal with Sharif to provide him with a safe exit from Pakistan on grounds of medical health.

Addressing the parliamentary committee here, Khan said no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession deal would be made with Mr Sharif. "We will not grant any NRO to Nawaz Sharif and national wealth looted by former rulers will be recovered at any cost," he added.

Khan stated that the opposition was using "pressure tactics" to seek NRO for Sharif and evade accountability for corruption.

The NRO was a controversial ordinance issued by the former President Pervez Musharraf in 2007 granting pardon to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption and money laundering.

However, Khan said he was expecting that Turkey would definitely ask him to give some relaxation to the jailed leader who had been convicted of corruption by the accountability court of Islamabad in Al Azizia Steel Mill case, Dawn reported. (ANI)