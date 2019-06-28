Maryam Nawaz Sharif (File photo)
Maryam Nawaz Sharif (File photo)

Despite recurring angina, cardiologist not allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif, claims Maryam Nawaz

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of imprisoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday claimed that authorities in Kot Lakhapat jail in Lahore did not allow her father to meet his cardiologist "despite suffering recurring angina or heart ailments."
In a series of tweets, Maryam, who is also the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that her father was only allowed to meet five members of his immediate family under strict surveillance, calling it to be a violation of basic human rights.
"Today only five members (close blood relatives) were allowed to meet MNS (Nawaz Sharif), that too under strict surveillance. This is violation of basic human rights. If this is Jaali hakoomat's response to my conviction and principled stance, I am NOT going to be a passive spectator. Beware," Maryam wrote on Twitter.
"Despite recurring angina, MNS's cardiologist is not being given access to him. Even today he was made to wait outside jail for two hours and sent back without meeting. Shame on Jaali-e-Azam," she added.
Last week, Maryam had claimed that her family was not informed about his third heart attack in Adiala Jail last year.
Maryam showed a discharge certificate which highlighted that the former Prime Minister had suffered a heart attack last July and that the government, along with jail authorities, had been negligent, according to The Express Tribune.
The father-daughter duo was in jail when the incident had occurred last year. She was asked to convince her father to go to the hospital at that time.
Maryam said she was not informed what had happened to her father but was only told that he was kept in the coronary care unit (CCU) for two to three days.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no country had approached him to strike any concessional deal with Sharif to provide him with a safe exit from Pakistan on grounds of medical health.
Addressing the parliamentary committee here, Khan said no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession deal would be made with Mr Sharif. "We will not grant any NRO to Nawaz Sharif and national wealth looted by former rulers will be recovered at any cost," he added.
Khan stated that the opposition was using "pressure tactics" to seek NRO for Sharif and evade accountability for corruption.
The NRO was a controversial ordinance issued by the former President Pervez Musharraf in 2007 granting pardon to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption and money laundering.
However, Khan said he was expecting that Turkey would definitely ask him to give some relaxation to the jailed leader who had been convicted of corruption by the accountability court of Islamabad in Al Azizia Steel Mill case, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:04 IST

19 illegal miners killed in Congo mine collapse

Kinshasa [DR Congo], June 28 (ANI): At least 19 illegal artisanal miners were killed on Thursday after part of a copper and cobalt mine owned by Swiss-based mining giant Glencore collapsed in southern Congo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:35 IST

Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to new state charges in NY Supreme Court

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Paul J. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, on Thursday pleaded not guilty in the New York Supreme Court to state fraud charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, the third criminal case he has faced in recent years. Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:20 IST

IMF to approve bailout package for Pak; Fitch says it would...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to hold its meeting in Washington on July 3 to consider three-year 'extended fund facility' of USD six billion for Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:03 IST

Tunisia: Prez Essebsi rushed to hospital just after twin blasts...

Tunis [Tunisia], June 28 (ANI): Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was rushed to a military hospital after suffering a "severe health crisis", shortly after two suicide blasts struck the capital, killing a police officer on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:46 IST

Twitter to take down tweets by politicians who 'break its rules'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 28 (ANI): American social networking giant, Twitter, on Thursday announced it would take down tweets by politicians for violating its rules and if reviews do not find it in favour of the public interest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:13 IST

Japanese retail store attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Bic Camera Inc, a consumer electronics retailer chain in Japan, has been attracting many foreign tourists to the country by improving its railway services for them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:06 IST

Tokyo celebrates 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): The Japanese capital this week commemorated the 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night, an annual overnight art event, celebrating contemporary art, photography, design, music, video and performances.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:50 IST

Japanese electric company organises training workshop on optical...

Bangkok [Thailand], June 27 (ANI): Japanese electric company Furukawa Electric recently organised a free and open workshop here to teach local technicians about the latest technologies in the optical fiber industry and to offer hands-on experience on how to install the high-quality optical fiber cable

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:57 IST

Pak airspace blockage affecting Afghan passengers, cargo coming...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Newly appointed Afghan Charge d'affaires to India Tahir Qadiry on Thursday said that Pakistan's decision to close up its airspace after the Balakot airstrike has affected the traffic and cargo coming in from Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:51 IST

Peshawar HC orders to rectify translation of Quranic verses in...

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered for the rectification of the translation of Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks in the province, as well as the immediate withdrawal of books already possessed by students.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Two killed after Russian plane skids off runway

Moscow [Russia], Jun 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after an An-24 passenger plane rolled off the runway while making an emergency landing on Nizhneangarsk airport in Russia's Republic of Buryatia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:37 IST

One killed, several injured in two suicide attacks in Tunisia's capital

Tunis [Tunisia], Jun 27 (ANI): One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on Thursday.

Read More
iocl