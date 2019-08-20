Despite US calling for bilateral solution, Pak once again urges Trump to mediate on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Despite the United States asking Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue with India bilaterally, Islamabad has again knocked Washington's door urging President Trump to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, a few hours ago, had a brief conversation with United States President Donald Trump and requested Trump to help find a solution to the Kashmir dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today. We expect that President Trump and the US would play its role to resolve the ongoing Kashmir crisis," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

Tensions have simmered between India and Pakistan following the BJP-led Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, the Indian Parliament also passed a 'Reorganisation' bill that divided the region into Jammu and Kashmir--with a legislature and Ladakh-without a legislature.

Qureshi added that Khan, during the conversation, urged the international human rights observers to personally visit the region and take stock of the vulnerable situation, "so that the world could see the reality."

India should also uphold its commitments made to the United Nations Security Council, the minister alleged.

Rattled by India's move, Pakistan, last week, sent Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council, urging it to call an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.

During a phone conversation last week with Khan, Trump had made it clear that Kashmir issue should be resolved through a bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.

India, time and again, has also stated that Jammu and Kashmir is "entirely an internal matter" of the country and all steps were taken keeping in mind the bright future of people of the region.

At the end of the UNSC meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan stood isolated after members refused to endorse their position.

Ever since India announced its decision to reorganise the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has escalated its virulent tactics against New Delhi and tried to involve the international community in the matter. The cash-strapped nation has further downgraded its diplomatic ties with its neighbour and suspended bilateral trade.

Pakistan has also alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional peace but also the world peace. (ANI)

