DeSuung Water Project to solve water issues in Bhutan's Martshala Gewog

Thimphu [Bhutan], February 9 (ANI): DeSuung Water Project, which is expected to start its water supply soon, will solve the water issue in Bhutan's Martshala Gewog, a village block of Samdrup Jongkhar District, The Bhutan Live reported.

Today, Bhutan inaugurated the DeSuung Water Project with a groundbreaking ceremony in Martshala Gewog.

Talking about the water issue, a local resident said that the water source in Martshala Gewog is small and filled up with debris. So, it's difficult for people to get sufficient water. And without enough water, the citizens can't focus on farming.

"We have fewer households here, still we don't get enough water. Forget about doing other work, we don't get enough water to carry our daily household activities," said Sangay Wangdi, another resident of Martshala Gewog.



Like Seytshalu, residents of Thizor, Gorthongma, and Gaywong villages have also been struggling to get adequate water, according to The Bhutan Live.

However, the problem is expected to be solved by identifying a new water source at Shemshem in Martshala Gewog under the new water project.

"We are very happy that the project will start soon because without water we haven't been able to cultivate vegetables. The water isn't enough to feed animals as well. We are expecting that the water issue will be solved soon," said Wangdi.

"Water is not enough for drinking, washing and feeding animals right now. But after the water project, I am hoping that we will get enough water," said Meto Dema, a resident, reported The Bhutan Live.

Once complete, more than 300 people will be benefited. (ANI)

