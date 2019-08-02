Details of Trump's visit to Pak being worked out, says Foreign Office

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 2 (ANI): The Foreign Office here has announced that it is working on the details pertaining to United States President Donald Trump's visit to Pakistan.

After returning from his US trip, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in a cabinet meeting last month that Trump will visit Pakistan soon, The News International reported.

Trump had agreed to visit Pakistan in reply to an invitation extended to him by Khan during his recent visit to D.C.

The Foreign Office also noted that the decision whether Khan will attend the annual meeting of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next month in New York is still in process.

Khan himself was reluctant to attend the UNGA meeting last year saying it would take up too much time. But with Trump extending his offer to mediate on Kashmir, chances are likely that the Pakistan prime minister would attend the annual meeting.

"We can only inform the UNGA about the PM's visit once final decisions have been taken," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in his weekly briefing on Thursday. (ANI)

