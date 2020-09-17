Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Tokyo [Japan], September 17 (ANI): Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was "determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism", as per the Prime Minister's office.

"I am Suga Yoshihide. I was inaugurated as the 99th Prime Minister of Japan. I am determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests, and notorious habit of following precedents," the tweet from the Prime Minister's office read.



"I'll advance regulatory reforms and give birth to a cabinet that works for the people," the tweet further read.

Suga's cabinet included Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi who were retained. Of the Cabinet's 20 members, 15 had ministerial portfolios in the previous administration.

Abe's Cabinet resigned en masse Wednesday morning, drawing an end to the premier's record-long tenure of seven years and eight months. Abe announced his resignation last month due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that earlier forced him to resign from the post of the premiership in 2007. (ANI)

