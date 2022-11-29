"Developing countries impacted by Ukraine look to India's G-20..." Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): G-20's India Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the developing countries that have felt adverse impacts of the pandemic and the consequence of the Ukraine conflict look to India's presidency for the solution.

"Developing countries that have felt adverse impacts of the Covid pandemic and the consequence of the Ukraine conflict through the rising cost of food and energy imports look for India's presidency to give voice to their aspiration and solution that usher in macro-economic and financial stability," Shringla said.

He made these remarks during the annual flagship event co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India. The theme for this year's Summit is Geopolitics of Technology.

During the Global Tech Summit, Shringla said that the G-20 Presidency will be the most significant International event that India would have ever hosted given the strong polarization that cut across the north-south and east-west divide the challenges and expectations of India's Presidency are expected to be onerous and out of the ordinary.

He also briefed the audience about the pre-presidency meeting that took place at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Shringla said, "the general sentiment that prevail there was that in these challenging times if there was one country that had was well played to respond to some of the challenges, it was India."

"In G20, India has proposed a new engagement group called 'Startup 20' which will seek to provide an opportunity for startups from all countries to collaborate with each other," G20's India Coordinator said.

India is all set to assume the G20 presidency from December 1.

Earlier, at Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was also there, said that India would like to use the presidency of the group to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south.

"India would like to use the presidency of G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they're being sidelined and not just be a voice but would like to take into global south something we've tested and prepared at home," said EAM at Global Tech Summit.

He made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the event.

On the issue of climate change, Jaishankar said, "Since 2014 there's been a different kind of approach to climate change in terms of our policies, advocacies, energy mix... When it comes to climate tech, India has a range of possibilities... There are Indian businesses in climate in COP now."

"We're actually already seeing the impact of climate events and climate change on politics. An example would be the big debate today in Europe is if it will be able to survive the winter from the energy perspective," he added.

The minister noted that there is an intensification in big power competition and many agreements of the past will not continue. "We have already seen in the last few days, there are agreements which are not being renewed. It will become much harder to have new understandings," he said. (ANI)