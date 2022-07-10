Devotees offer prayers for Dalai Lama's long life at Dharamshala monastery

Himachal Pradesh [India], July 10 (ANI): Thousands of devotees and Tibetan monks held prayers at the Tsuglagkhang monastery in Dharamshala on Sunday for the longevity of spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.



Tibetans across the world on July 6 celebrated the 87th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreigner supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang.





The 14th Dalai Lama, Born on July 6, 1935, in Amdo Taktser to a farming family, Dalai Lama was at first named Lhamo Dhondup. Despite being revered by people across the globe has always referred to himself as a simple Buddhist monk.

Simply at the age of 2, he was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. His life as the spiritual leader of Tibet started in that period.

The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.

Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

China has always interfered in the matters of Tibet and has tried to prevent the people from exercising their spiritual practices. It continues to sinicize Buddhism, recently by imposing a ban on sharing religious content on social media.

The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

He has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries that were destroyed by China, and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

