Dhaka emphasises on 'communal harmony', Foreign Affairs Minister Momen dismisses remarks about condition of minorities

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec 12 (ANI): Emphasising over the communal harmony in his country, Bangladesh Foreign Minister has rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the condition of religious minorities in Dhaka, calling the remarks as 'unwarranted as well as untrue'.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while speaking to Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday acknowledged cordial relations between India and Bangladesh while exuding hope that the 'friendly relationship' will continue.

Momen's reaction came in response to Shah's remarks while introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

The home minister said that the Bill was brought to ensure that persecuted communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh can live a dignified life in India.

The Bill aimed at providing Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

"In Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So, this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship. Also, the allegation that this Bill will take away the rights of Muslims is wrong," Shah had said.

Responding to it, Momen claimed that there were only 'a very few countries where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh' and invited Shah to witness it by visiting the country.

"What they are saying in regards to torture on Hindus is unwarranted as well as untrue. There are very few countries in the world where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh. We have no minorities. We are all equal. If he [Amit Shah] stayed in Bangladesh for a few months, he would see the exemplary communal harmony in our country," he said.

"They have many problems in their country. Let them fight among themselves. That does not bother us," the foreign minister further said.

"This matter has just come to our attention. We will study it minutely, and afterwards we will take this matter up with them," Momen added.

The CAB has been passed from both the houses-Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-in Parliament. (ANI)

