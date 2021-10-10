Dhaka to construct another nuclear power plant after completion of Rooppur project

Dhaka [Bangladesh] October 10 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Sunday announced the launch of a new nuclear power project upon the completion of the Rooppur Nuclear power plant.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is currently under construction at around 87 miles west of Dhaka, Sputnik Reported citing Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.



"We are going to install another (nuclear) power plant after completion of the existing one. We will construct it in the southern region. If we are able to build another nuclear power plant, we will no longer face a power crisis," PM Hasina said.

The PM also stressed that Bangladesh is becoming a developed nation, noting that she is committed to make Bangladesh a fully developed nation by 2041, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, the Rooppur power plant is being developed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC). (ANI)

