Dharmendra Pradhan, Gina Raimondo discuss ways to create lifelong learning opportunities between India, US

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development and Skill Development minister, Dharmendra Pradhan met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday, discussing ways to create lifelong learning opportunities between India and US as well as deepening cooperation in skilling, startup and SMEs.

At the meeting, Pradhan and Raimondo focussed on forging stronger linkages between India and the US in the skilling sector. Pradhan said skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today's times.

Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Fruitful meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce, @SecRaimondo, on forging stronger skilling linkages between India and the U.S. We discussed ways to create lifelong learning opportunities at large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S--Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs."

"Shri Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future. He said that skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today's times," the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

The Union minister said both leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building the workforce of the future. He said he discussed with Raimondo ways to create lifelong learning opportunities of a large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S--Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs.



Both leaders agreed that the size of India's workforce and the size of opportunities in critical and emerging technologies in the United States can be aligned for mutual benefit to both nations. Pradhan appreciated Gina Raimondo's high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision for India's fast-paced growth.

Raimondo, who is on a four-day visit to the country, will participate in the India-USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum scheduled on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two nations, according to the press release.

The release further stated, "Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors."

The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019, according to the release. Since then, the India-USA Commercial Dialogue could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors. It is proposed to re-launch the commercial dialogue with a strategic outlook focusing on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said further in the release, "Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by Indian Commerce & Industry Minister and US Secretary of Commerce on 9th November 2022 via video-conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security & reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade; and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses." (ANI)

