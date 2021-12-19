Dialogue significant for connectivity, trade between India, Central Asia: Tajik FM

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Noting the common historical, cultural and linguistic roots among the participating countries, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Sunday said that dialogue plays a significant role in improving our connectivity and increasing trade in the region, as well as for forging closer ties between the people of India and Central Asia.

In his opening remarks at the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, Muhriddin said," Cooperation with India, including within the framework of the India-Central Asia Dialogue and other mechanisms of regional cooperation has particular importance for Tajikistan."

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries next year, the minister said that "Tajikistan considers dialogue as a key to the development and strengthening of mutually beneficial partnerships."

He said the dialogue plays a significant role in "improving our connectivity and increasing trade, as well as forging closer ties between the people of India and Central Asia." "The ties of India and Central Asia is based on common historical, cultural and linguistic roots that our countries preserved for many centuries."

The minister noted that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. "...a powerful industrial base has been created (in India) and considerable scientific and technical potential has been accumulated. Both advantages create a favourable basis for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, industry, energy, health, education, agriculture and other areas."



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue aimed to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

This Dialogue is seeing the participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It assumes importance due to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Assuring India's readiness to take diplomatic relations to the next level, Jaishankar in his opening remarks said that India-Central Asia relations must focus on 4Cs -- Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contacts.

The minister noted that this meeting comes amid a rapidly changing global, economic and political situation.

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar met with Tajikistan foreign minister and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building.

Both ministers also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation. (ANI)

