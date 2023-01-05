Diaspora key for India's developmental trajectory: Top MEA Secy ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Indian diaspora will play an important role in the developmental trajectory of the country, said the Secretary (Consular and Diaspora), Ministry of External Affairs, Ausaf Sayeed on Thursday, ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) next week.

Speaking at a special MEA briefing, Secretary Sayeed said this will be the first PBD convention as India enters the Amrit Kaal, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building the Amanibhar Bharat over the next 25 years.

"This will be the first PBD convention as we enter the Amrit Kaal. In keeping with PM Modi's vision of building the Amanibhar Bharat over the next 25 years as we look up to India at 2047. We feel that the diaspora will play a very important role in the developmental trajectory of India," he said during the briefing.

"Thus the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas theme this year has been Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kal," he added.

The 17th edition of the PBD Convention is scheduled to be held from January 8-10 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.



Secretary Sayeed said that the government has received an enthusiastic response from the diaspora for the convention with more than 3,500 registrations from 70 different countries.

"The formal inauguration of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9," he added.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana will be the Chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Meanwhile, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, president of Suriname will be the special guest at the convention.

He informed ministerial-level delegations from Mauritius, Malaysia and Panama will attend the event. A big delegation of diaspora from several countries Mauritius, UAE, USA, Qatar, and Oman will also attend the convention.

The MEA Secretary said the government has planned five plenary sessions in PDB on the theme of youth, healthcare, soft power, the Indian workforce and women. Four of these sessions will be attended by cabinet ministers.

A town hall has also been planned on the theme of G20 which will be convened by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and G20 coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (ANI)

