Representative Image
Representative Image

Digital payments in Southeast Asia tops $600 Bn: What about India?

Lee Kah Whye | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:31 IST

By Lee Kah Whye
Singapore, Oct 28 (ANI): The digital payments in Southeast Asia is expected to exceed USD 600 billion this year and will continue to grow exponentially to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025. This would thereby manifest that the adoption of digital payments and usage levels are soaring just as the other Internet economy sectors such as ride-hailing and e-commerce.
This was one of the findings contained in a study published this month titled "e-Conomy SEA 2019" which is a multi-year research programme launched by Google and Temasek in 2016 that examines the Internet economies of Southeast Asia.
This year, the programme welcomed a new lead research partner, business consultancy Bain and Company. The 2019 research leverages Bain analysis, Google Trends, Temasek research, industry sources, and expert interviews to shed light on the internet economy in Southeast Asia.
Temasek is an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. The study says that digital payments have reached an inflection point and by 2025, will account for almost one in every two dollars spent in the region. Digital payments are defined as cashless transactions that include cards, account-to-account transfers, and e-wallets. Among these payment types, the use of e-wallets is the fastest growing. Accounting for just over USD22 billion in 2019, it is expected to surge fivefold to more than USD 114 billion by 2025.
The majority of people in Southeast Asia have insufficient access to many of the basic financial services that people in developed economies take for granted. While new financial services business models enabled by technology appear well-positioned to solve this challenge, adoption and usage are still limited in the region.
The report further added: "Of the nearly 400 million adults in Southeast Asia, only 104 million are fully "Banked" and enjoy full access to Financial Services. Another 98 million are "Underbanked", with a bank account but insufficient access to credit, investment and insurance, while 198 million remain "Unbanked" and do not own a bank account. Millions of small and medium enterprises also face large funding gaps."

The main reason for this is cost. The region is expansive, and infrastructure required to sustain physical operations of financial institutions especially in outlying cities is not easily available. For banks, investment firms and insurance companies, it does not make economic sense to have physical branches serving all locations. The other reasons are the lack of public registers, identification systems and reliable credit information - all fundamental requirements for financial institutions. Besides, because banking is tightly regulated in many Southeast Asian nations, competition and innovation are suppressed.
The emergence of digital financial services could finally offer answers to this dilemma. Using data and enabled by technology, it promises to slash cost, increase access, improve convenience and deliver more inclusive financial services for all Southeast Asians.
Five financial services were identified in the report as being ripe for transformation in the digital era: payments, remittance, lending, investment and insurance.

The report also added: "Although other Financial Services are still in a nascent digital stage, we expect their penetration rate to increase two-to threefold over the next five years. Digital Lending, on track for a USD110 billion loan book by 2025, will be the largest volume contributor, spearheaded by innovations in consumer and SMB (small-medium business) lending."
How does India compare?
In India, adults with at least one digital banking account have more than doubled since 2011 to 80 per cent due to the government's mass financial-inclusion programme. Furthermore, according to Gartner, India's banking and securities sector continues to increase its investments in digital business, with IT spend estimated to increase by 9.1 per cent from 2019 to USD 11 billion in 2020.
However, digital payment usage appears to be lagging in Southeast Asia.
Based on data published by the German online statistics portal, Statista, the total value in digital payment transactions in India stands at USD64.8 billion in 2019. A similar number was reported in an Assocham- PWC India study. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 20 per cent reaching USD134.6 billion by 2023 and a similar growth rate for another two years will see the usage of digital payment methods by Indians reach USD194.1 billion by 2025. This is just around 20 per cent of the total value of transactions projected for Southeast Asia countries in 2025.
For comparison, Southeast Asia's population is about 650 million and aggregate GDP is USD2.9 trillion versus India's 1.33 billion (population) and USD2.7 trillion (GDP) respectively.
What reportedly has been working in India's favour as far as the usage of digital payments is concerned are demonetisation, discounts and promotions on mobile wallet transactions, and the interoperability between different payment facilitators.
On the other hand, challenges remain and have to be overcome to encourage further and faster growth. These issues include low margins for service providers, charges imposed on consumers for making digital payments, KYC (Know Your Customer) processes and cybersecurity. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:03 IST

EU approves Brexit extension to Jan 31

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): The European Union leaders on Monday approved Britain's request for a three-month extension to the Brexit process, meaning that the country would not leave the bloc on Thursday as per the previous deadline.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:25 IST

Pakistan official disrupt presser against forced shutdown of art...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): In yet another instance of muzzling of media in Pakistan, a press conference by activist Jibran Nasir was disrupted by an official for criticising the shutting down of an art exhibition depicting the extrajudicial killings in Karachi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:51 IST

New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:24 IST

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Trade War, Hong Kong crisis likely to come up as fourth plenary...

Beijing [China], Oct 28 (ANI): The elite Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:20 IST

President of Comoros greets Vice President Naidu, PM Modi on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sent Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:22 IST

Oppn candidate Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential polls

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, is leading in the presidential elections in Argentina, the country's election commission reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding...

New York [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz met here on Sunday in a fresh bid to break the political stalemate and prevent an unprecedented scenario of a third parliamentary election in less than a y

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:23 IST

Baghdadi's death 'turning point' in fight against terror: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organisation by US forces in Syria is a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism and Turkey is determined to continue contributing to it, Turkish President Recep Tayyi

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:43 IST

6 killed in Colombia military chopper crash

Bogota [Colombia], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the country's air force said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday with an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two countries in key sectors including energy and finance.

Read More
iocl