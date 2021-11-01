New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.
Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release. (ANI)
Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain
ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2021 18:18 IST
