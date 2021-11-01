Representative Image
Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2021 18:18 IST


New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.
Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release. (ANI)

