Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release. (ANI)