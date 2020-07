New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Diplomat Hemant Harishchandra Kotalwar has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Hemant Harishchandra Kotalwar (IFS: 1996) is presently serving as the Joint Secretary on deputation to National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

He will be taking up the assignment shortly. (ANI)