Diplomats from US, EU hold vigil in Nepal against Russia over Ukraine crisis

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 3 (ANI): Diplomats from the United States and members of other European Union member nations on Thursday evening held a vigil at Bauddhanath Stupa against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

The diplomats stood over the dome of the Bauddhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nepali capital Kathmandu lighting butter-fed lamps and observing a minute of silence for those who lost lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Today's event is in solidarity with the people of Ukraine after Putin invaded Ukraine in what is unprovoked, unnecessary brutal war. The diplomatic community here in Kathmandu wanted to gather support for the sovereignty, territory and people of Ukraine and to say that this war needs to end. We have US ambassador here, ambassadors from several different missions, the honorary consulate of Ukraine gathered here today," Andie De Arment, Spokesperson at US Embassy in Kathmandu told ANI.



The event which was held on Thursday evening witnessed diplomats lighting candles and observing a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives in the week since the crisis began.

Consulate of Ukraine Kiran Vaidya and Ambassadors from Switzerland, Finland, United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Norway, Germany, Korea, Japan and the Director of the International Labor Organization were among those joining the peace ceremony.

Tensions have grown recently in Ukraine after Russia's intervention which has entered the 8th day on Thursday. Many of the Western nations already have imposed sanctions on Russia as a result of the latest move while the NATO alliance also has beefed up military might overseeing the adverse situation. (ANI)

