Diplomats have a great time at Meenakshi Lekhi's Holi Mahotsav in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): With fun and gaiety diplomats and several other people took part in the Holi Mahotsav 2023 hosted by MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi on Monday.

The video of foreign delegates playing Holi has gone viral on social media. Delegates from many countries took part in Holi Mahotsav 2023 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign diplomats were seen dancing to Bollywood songs in the programme.

At the programme, Meenakashi Lekhi said that the G20 is on and everybody is looking upto India for solutions to some tough problems.

Lekhi also said, "Holi is the victory of good over evil and that is the message for today as well."

Brendan Ward, Ireland's Ambassador to India said, " Holi is one of the most famous of many festivals of India. It is celebrated around the world. It is a popular festival now in Ireland, especially among the Indian students at the university. In the context of India's G20 Presidency, it is an opportunity for India to showcase its culture in the wider world."

Freddy Svane, Denmark's Ambassador to India said, "It is the most colourful and joyful of all festivals in India. It's about colour, and joy, it's about overcoming evil. The Indian G20 Presidency is the first of its kind for India and India is taking the G20 Presidency, some steps ahead because it is also about showing what India culturally and as a nation can offer to this world. So, it's not about Make in India but about Make India and G20 is a fantastic opportunity for India. India is a game-changer and a pacesetter for other nations."



Adam Burakowski, Poland's Ambassador to India said, "We always celebrate with our family. It is a festival of colours, joy and all the positive things. We follow the works of India's G20 Presidency. We see India is growing all over the world and G20 is one of the signs about India's growth."

Eliska Zigova, Czech Ambassador to India said that it was her first Holi and that it is a very colourful and joyful festival.

"It is important to keep culture and tradition alive. Regarding G20 Presidency I congratulate India and for the events that happened," Zigova added.

Diana Mickeviceine, Lithuania's Ambassador to India said, "I think it is going to be a very loud celebration and this year with G20 Presidency it becomes even louder because the whole world is following India. We certainly wish for it to be a successful Presidency."

"The times are difficult we are affected by the developments in Europe and by Russia's war. So, we look forward to India's wisdom and India's traditional way of saying truth and addressing the issue at its core. We stand with India, we support India," she added.

Significantly, every year Holi is celebrated for two days across the country. But its preparations and all the events start a week in advance.

Notably, India is hosting the G20 meeting this year. Recently, a meeting of foreign ministers of G20 countries was held in Delhi. (ANI)

