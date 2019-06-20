Direct flight launched between India, Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Giving a special boost to tourism between the two nations, a direct flight from Kolkata to Hanoi is set to start from October 3rd, according to Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau.

"We, today, launched direct Indigo flights between Kolkata and Hanoi, that will be starting from October 3, this year. We have also launched an online platform for Indian travellers to apply for a visa on arrival," the envoy told ANI here on Wednesday.

He also reaffirmed his country's support for India's permanent membership at the UN Security Council. This comes shortly after Vietnam was unanimously voted as a non-permanent member of the council for the 2020-2021 term earlier this month.

"Vietnam has expressed its commitment to support fully India's bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Previously also Vietnam has stated its support for India to become a UNSC permanent member once the council expands," he said.

"We look forward to working closely with India. India and Vietnam share a special relationship -- we are also comprehensive strategic partners. For Vietnam, India is amongst the three countries which enjoy the highest status of the relationship," he told ANI.



Pham also expressed his pleasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, outlining the steps taken towards the further strengthening of India-Vietnam relations under Modi's leadership.

"We are very pleased to see that Prime Minister Modi was re-elected. Our leaders were among the first to send congratulatory messages to PM Modi on the counting day itself. We congratulate Prime minister Modi on his success which shows that he has earned the confidence of the people of India. We are confident that relations will grow substantially," he stated.

"It was three years back when PM Modi came to Vietnam. He decided to uplift the India-Vietnam relationship from a strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership. I believe that the relationship will continue to grow," he added.

He further highlighted how President Ram Nath Kovind became one of the first leaders to address the Vietnamese Parliament during his visit to the nation around six months ago.

"The India-Vietnam relation is at all weather good and (I hope to) expand the relationship through practical steps. I am very pleased that I have been able to further a relationship which is already good," Pham lastly said. (ANI)

