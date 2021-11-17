Direct flights between Vietnam and US to begin on Nov 28

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 17 (ANI/VOVWORLD): National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has become the first Vietnamese airline licensed to fly regularly to the US as the airlines on Tuesday received a permit from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate non-stop commercial flight service between Vietnam and the US.

The permit was presented in Hanoi by Commercial Counsellor at the US Embassy in Vietnam Charles Ranado. The first flight of Vietnam Airlines will take off next Sunday.



Le Hong Ha, General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said: "Opening a regular flight to the US is the goal and desire of all airlines. This assesses the airline's competitive position, development level and operational ability. Vietnam Airlines has longed for this event for the past 20 years and now, we are able to do it. In the initial commercial operation to the US, Vietnam Airlines operates two flights per week, carrying both passengers and cargo."

The flight from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco takes 13 hours and 50 minutes.

From next month, Vietnam Airlines will operate a regular route between Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco with a frequency of two flights per week. The airlines will increase to seven flights per week after the pandemic is controlled and the Vietnamese Government allows the reopening of regular international flights. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

