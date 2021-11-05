Direct flights to promote Vietnam-US cooperation

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 5 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said operating direct flights between Vietnam and the US will promote cooperation in economics, trade, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges.



She made the comment at a virtual Ministry press conference on Thursday which also touched upon Vietnam Airlines' plan to conduct its first regular commercial flights to the US starting late this month, after 20 years of preparation.

Hang said Vietnam Airlines recently received approval from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for its aviation transport safety plan, paving the way for the airline to be licensed to operate regular flights between the two countries.

According to Hang, Vietnamese agencies are coordinating final procedures to authorize the plan and will assist other airlines that wish to operate direct flights to the US. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

