Director of Wuhan-based hospital dies of coronavirus

Wuhan [China], Feb 18 (ANI): Director of a Wuhan-based hospital died on Tuesday morning due to coronavirus.

Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, died after "all-out rescue efforts failed," Russia state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Liu's death was initially announced on Monday night in a social media post by the Hubei Health Commission. However, in a follow-up message, the commission said that the hospital director was alive and battling the virus.

The organisation has not commented on state television reports that Liu is in fact dead.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 1,800 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.

At least six other medical workers in China have died from the virus. (ANI)

