Discharged from Delhi hospital, Indian student shot in Ukraine seeks financial help from government for repaying loan

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Harjot Singh, an Indian student who was discharged from a Delhi hospital after being treated for multiple bullet injuries that he suffered in crisis-ridden Ukraine, is worried about repaying loans that he took for his studies abroad and has urged the government for financial help and "compensation".

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Harjot Singh said he will be almost bed-ridden for the next about one-and-a-half years and has to return the money which he borrowed from a bank and some of his relatives and friends.

Noting that he will not be his financial condition "is not good," he also urged the government to help him in his further medical treatment.

"I urge the government to help me financially because I will be almost bed-ridden for the next one and half years. The government should provide compensation. I have to pay my EMIs. I took a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a bank for my studies in Ukraine. Apart from that, I have also borrowed some amount of money from my relatives and friends. I have to return that also. So far I have paid seven EMIs of the loan but still many are unpaid," he said.

Harjot Singh was discharged from the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday where he was undergoing treatment.



"My health is better as I am here with my family. I was discharged yesterday. The doctor said that treatment for my hands and feet will continue for about one-and-a-half years," he said.

"My financial condition is not good, my father has retired. I want the government to help me with further treatment. I have been told that I will have to take up the expenses of the therapy from now on," he added.

The Indian student, who was pursuing his studies in Information Technology in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, was flown back to India on an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as part of the "Operation Ganga" evacuation programme.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv earlier this month, Harjot Singh had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh had said.

Harjot Singh had said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on March 2 night.

(ANI)

