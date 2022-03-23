Discussion held between Bihar, Nepal's Madhesh Pradesh govts on tourism promotion

Birgunj [Nepal], March 23 (ANI): As part of celebrations of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a discussion between the Government of Bihar and Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal on Tuesday.

The discussion was held on the topic "Promotion of Tourism between the Government of Bihar and Government of Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal".

The program was aimed at promoting bilateral tourism and overcoming difficulties faced by tourists from both sides and liaisoning between government and private agencies in this regard, the consulate said in a release.





Satrughan Mahato, Minister for Industries, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh was the chief guest.

The speakers highlighted the linkage of Chitwan National Park, Parsa National Park and Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

It was noted that the tourist destinations in India and Nepal are linked by Ramayana, Buddha and Jain Circuits. The focus was on promoting tourism destinations in Madhesh Pradesh and East and West Champaran districts of Bihar, the consulate release said.

According to the consulate release, the need for establishing a Help Desk at the border was also discussed.

The Minister agreed to look into the matter of improving and streamlining collections of road taxes and other taxes from Indian vehicles in Nepal. He further assured the participants that the points raised were duly noted and appropriate actions will be taken to overcome the issues. (ANI)

