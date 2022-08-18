Disgruntled Taliban commander killed while trying to flee to Iran

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI): Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid, a disgruntled Taliban commander, was killed by Taliban border forces when he wanted to enter Iran through the province of Herat in western Afghanistan, media reports said citing a statement from the Taliban's Ministry of Defense.

This comes as tensions have been rising between Iran and Afghanistan over the boundary dispute and an Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that a delegation, led by the deputy minister of foreign affairs, arrived in the country to discuss border matters with the Taliban officials.

It is worth mentioning that Mujahid had clashed with the Taliban multiple times after starting a dispute with the group in the Balkhab district of Sar-e-pol in northern Afghanistan. Mawlawi Mujahid was the only Hazara Taliban commander to take up arms against the Taliban government.

The statement which was released on Wednesday made no mention of the date on which Mahdi Mujahid was killed, reported Afghanistan's local media portal Khaama Press. In the statement, Mujahid was referred to as a "rebel."

13 years ago, Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid embraced the Taliban. At the time when the foreign forces were stationed in Afghanistan, he played a key part in the collapse of the republican party in Afghanistan's northern provinces.



However, more than ten months after the Taliban assumed power, he began to criticize the Taliban group.

According to reports, Mahdi Mujahid sought more Hazara participation in the Taliban government, but the Taliban leaders disregarded not just his demand, but also the views of the international community and internal political circles, in order to establish an inclusive government.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

Last month, a bomb exploded near Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, a month after the holy place was attacked by members of the Islamic State. Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.

The ongoing economic crisis in Kabul has caused abject poverty in the region. As per analysts, the primary reason for the rise in poverty is due to political changes. Moreover, following the Taliban regime in the country, many private businesses have stopped operating as well impacting the country even more.

Moreover, millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as the country reels from a humanitarian crisis. Afghanistan also has the highest level of suffering measured for any country since 2005. (ANI)

