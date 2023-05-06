Dissatisfaction, anger among Chinese fresh graduates over growing unemployment in country: Report

Beijing [China], May 6 (ANI): There is dissatisfaction and anger among Chinese fresh graduates over growing unemployment in the country, Tibet Press reported.

The youth are facing difficulties in getting jobs matching their qualifications.

Though the country's economic recovery has begun to gain momentum, with growth rebounding to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter after pandemic restrictions were scrapped early this year, youth unemployment has remained a persistent area of pain.



According to Tibet Press, the Chinese Government, instead of providing job opportunities, is urging graduates to accept other menial jobs involving "manual labour" work. They are shifting the blame of soaring unemployment on jobless university graduates, accusing them of refusing to put aside their professional ambitions and take on manual labor.

Last month, the Communist Youth League criticized young graduates for holding on to their professional aspirations, accusing them of refusing to "tighten screws in factories" and exhorting the current generation to "take off their suits, roll up their sleeves and go to the farmland".

A much-liked WeChat retort to the Communist Youth League was to ask if its author was "willing to give up his current position and salary to become a cleaner".

Simultaneously, the propaganda machinery of the Chinese state is circulating fake stories on social media about people making a good amount of money in non-white collar jobs, according to Tibet Press. (ANI)

