Doctors can't discharge Nawaz Sharif due to serious health risk

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Doctors treating former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said that they cannot discharge the ailing leader from Lahore's Services Hospital citing serious health risk, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Sharif, who was admitted to the hospital a week ago, is being treated under the supervision of the special medical board of Services Hospital.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's platelet count had decreased, with the number dropping to 25,000 from 45,000, according to the Pakistani media outlet.

As per the medical board, the platelet count had dwindled owing to medicines being administered to Sharif for a cardiac disease following a minor heart attack earlier. Later, the platelet count of the former Prime Minister rose up further.

Doctors have advised that Sharif should be kept under observation till the platelet count comes back to normal. They added that the ailing leader faces a "serious health concern" and could not risk shifting or discharging him.

When Sharif's platelet count dropped to 25,000, doctors did not give him medication for his cardiac condition, saying they were concerned both about his heart and platelet count.

Sources said that doctors have decided to conduct a full-body scan, which they hope would reveal all body parts that have been affected.

Meanwhile, Sharif's mother Shamim Akhtar had met him in the hospital.

Sharif was earlier granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases.

The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded in NAB custody in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills matter.

On October 22, Sharif was rushed to Services Hospital from the NAB office after a massive drop in his platelet count. (ANI)

