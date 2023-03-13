Doha-bound Indian flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi on Monday was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi after a man died mid-flight

"Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," a statement by IndiGo said today.

The flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria. The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers' death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan based ARY News.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson was cited by ARY News as saying that due to medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airlines was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport. (ANI)