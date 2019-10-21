External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the second Annual India Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the second Annual India Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Don't see any major difficulty in resolving trade disputes with US, says Jaishankar

By Sahil Pandey | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he does not see any "insuperable obstacle" in resolving trade disputes with the United States given the strong relationship between the two countries and opined that the trade numbers between the two nations are much more favourable than what these are made to be.
Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum at the second Annual India Leadership Summit here, Jaishankar said: "I am not a trade negotiator but I do not see anything out there which is such an insuperable obstacle, or something we cannot crack. I think it is a question of putting in the effort, having the creativity, having the desire actually to sort it out. I think we have all that. I am pretty confident that that will happen."
"In terms of our relationship, I am very confident that the relationship today is extremely strong," he said while adding that there will be issues with the US as the country today has made trade issues much more central to its foreign policy.
"It (the US) believes ... I think the phrase used was that economic security is national security. And economic security is largely defined in terms of trade numbers. We can debate those trade numbers. I am not even sure that those numbers we regularly use actually capture what is the real trade (is) between us."
"A lot of our digital trade numbers are not captured in those numbers at all. We can actually, first of all, have a first principle issue: what are the real trade numbers between India and the US and I would suggest that it is much more favourable than people make it out to be."
Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.
India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.
Jaishankar said that a lot of the concerns expressed in the world about the US are alliance related problems. "India has always had an independent relationship with the US. So it doesn't have those problems."
Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the minister said that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was India's internal business but the neighbours made a fuzz about it.
"Article 370 was our business. We prioritised engaging governments of different countries to explain why we did this. Neighbours made a fuss about it," added Jaishankar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:59 IST

Pak agrees to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Oct 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday agreed to sign the agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on October 23, sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:25 IST

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], Oct 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Monday, Sputnik news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST

Bring technology, capital to India: Pradhan calls on American firms

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called on the American firms to invest their technology, capital, and business models into the 'vibrant' Indian energy industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

Chile extends state of emergency to popular tourist destinations...

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:10 IST

India wants good relationship with all its neighbours but 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Calling out Pakistan for fuelling terrorism in India, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that New Delhi wants a good relationship with all its neighbours but "not at the gunpoint".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:18 IST

Trump considering to leave 200 soldiers in eastern Syria

Washington [US], Oct 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to leave a small contingent of American troops, nearly 200, in eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State, a senior administration official told the New York Times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:55 IST

Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his re-election as Indonesian...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Joko Widodo for his re-election as the President of Indonesia and expressed confidence in his "dynamic leadership" which would further help in deepening New Delhi and Jakarta's ties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Chile: Death toll in anti-govt protests rises to 10

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The death toll in Chile's anti-government protests rose to 10 in the capital Santiago, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:06 IST

Thailand pulling all stops to woo Indian tourists

Singapore, Oct 21 (ANI): This month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Airways jointly launched a new 'Fly me to Thailand' promotion, offering privileges, gift cards, discounts and many more special deals for travellers from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) as well as

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:27 IST

Australian papers black out front pages in protest against...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 21 (ANI): The front page of Australian newspapers was redacted as a part of united campaign against government secrecy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:52 IST

All taxis in Dubai now fitted with surveillance cameras

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras to monitor the conduct of their drivers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:28 IST

NATO forms Working Group to monitor Turkish offensive in Syria: Reports

Moscow [Russia], Oct 21 (ANI): The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has established a working group to monitor Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, according to reports.

Read More
iocl