Dozens held hostage at mall in Manila

Manila [Philippines], Mar 2 (VNA/ANI): Around 30 people are being held hostage by an armed man at the Greenhills V-Mall in the Philippines' capital city of Manila on Monday.

Local armed police are in a standoff with the suspect, who is reportedly an ex-security guard at the mall, local media reported.

The hostages are being held in the mall's administrative offices and at least one person was shot.

The victim has been brought to the hospital and is in a stable condition.

Manila was the site of a bloody hostage-taking that ended in the deaths of eight tourists from Hong Kong in 2010, during which an ex-police officer, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, hijacked a bus near Rizal Park, a popular tourist destination just a few blocks from police headquarters, in a bid to get his job back. (VNA/ANI)

